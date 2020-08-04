Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan's positive thought of the day: Andheri Raat Par Diya Jalana Kab Mana Hai

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has returned to his home after undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus and testing negative. And just like the old times, has begun sharing positive thoughts on his social media. On Tuesday he took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of scenery alongside the lines of father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem. His caption read, "धरती से उखाड़ कर , स्वछ बुलबुले में सँवार कर, इक छोटी सी कुटिया बनाना, कब मना है

है अँधेरी रात पर दीवा जलाना, कब माना है." This translates to, "Uprooted from the earth, as clean as a bubble, who is forbidding to create a small hut, who says that lighting a lamp on dark night is not allowed. "

Not only this, he even shared his experience of the virus and wrote, "The World doth change..it changeth each hour..it changeth now more than before..an invisible little unknown virus has laid humanity to rest, and brought it to its knees..and the efforts to know about it..to assess the cure..to develop its vaccine..to determine how it needs to be, under what medical protocol..how to give substantiated care..how to firmly determine the swob test..its veracity, its value, its delivery without fault..nothing..nothing is known..and yet each hour the medical profession of the Universe are determinedly trying every possible experience education academic and practical to find some results that can be termed as patented, or given its authority of correctness."

Further, he wrote about the medical professionals who are trying to save lives and said, "The medical profession in the entire World is for the very time at a loss as to how to deal with this ailment..chances and trials are being taken..as must they should, for even if one life is saved by some procedure followed by one doctor or medical institute, then ONE life at least has been saved."

Big B revealed that he has been detained at home in solo quarantine. He added, "I may be home after testing negative..but I have been detained at home in solo quarantine.. why.. why because the medical world is not sure what they need to advise a recovered patient of how he needs to conduct himself or herself..They say developed antibodies in our systems prevents the occurrence of the disease again .. but there have been several cases where there has been a recurrence despite all other parameters falling into place.

Are we able to understand the medical dilemma being faced by not just one community or region.. its a dilemma that strikes the entire Universe.. and still nothing definite, finite has been found of how the disease can be cured, addressed, pre and post the ailment..hands are tied.. what can be done !? Its almost like we are being held to ransom..and nothing is coming from any source, or from they that hold us as to, what needs to be delivered for our captive release !!!"

On Sunday, the actor had announced across all his social media handles that he has tested Covid-19 negative and was getting discharged: "I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day."

Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested negative for coronavirus earlier and were discharged from hospital.

-With IANS inputs

