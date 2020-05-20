Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan pens thoughtful lines on relationships and we can't agree more

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a heartfelt note on social media on Wednesday urging everyone to quarantine the bitterness lying in any corner of their minds. Big B said that we all can prevent any relationship from going into ventilator by doing so. He also shared a short video of himself, in which he is seen placing his hands onto his heart. The 102 Not Out actor is extremely active on social media where he has been updating fans about his quarantine life.

Sharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "आइए मन के किसी कोने में किसी के बारे में पड़ी कड़वाहट को क्वेरनटाईन ( quarantine ) करें क्या पता कोई रिश्ता वेंटिलेटर ( ventilator ) पर जाने से रुक जाए." (Let us quarantine the bitterness about someone at any one corner of our mind, Don't know if any relationship stops from going to a ventilator)

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has several upcoming projects. He will next be seen in the film, Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and others.

