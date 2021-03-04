Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan pens poem post surgery says without sight, but sightless not in my path

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a poem about his eye surgery, saying that he is in the "sweet company" of those who care for him. The actor, who had revealed about the eye surgery on March 1, also expressed his gratitude to fans for their well wishes in the poem. In the poem, posted on his official blog on Thursday, Bachchan said that he is "without sight" but not "sightless".

"I am without sight, but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced," he began.

"A gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude. For some time i am but time bound now. For the prayers I get I am folded hands bound, yes folded hands bound. Ever folded hands bound," he wrote.

On Monday, the actor had said that the best is being done for him. The actor updated his fans about his condition post surgery and made an entry in his blog. He wrote, "Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition ... eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling .. the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well .. the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused.. right now I feel like Gary Sobers , the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through .. the details of which shall be given in time .. its a story heard whether or not it is authentic is questionable .... well .. why wait shall give it now .."

He continued, ".. at a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to loose the game .. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few .. when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred .. when asked how did he do it .. he said when I went out I was seeing three balls .. I was hitting the middle one .. !!!!"

Big B has many films in his kitty. His next release is Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama "Chehre", co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor is currently busy shooting for the thriller "Mayday", co-starring and directed by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

He will also be seen in "Sairat" maker Nagraj Manjule's social drama "Jhund", and Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. There is an untitled project co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lined up, too.

(With PTI Inputs)