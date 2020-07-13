Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt poem thanking well-wishers after Covid-19 diagnosis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt poem thanking well-wishers for all their love

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday thanked his well-wishers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan, who have all tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt poem which read, "“Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you),

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are admitted at the Nanavati hospital for mild symptoms, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic and are in quarantine at home. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.

Civic employees sanitised the bungalows on Sunday, the official said. Around 30 workers in these places were also screened for the coronavirus on Sunday, he added.

A BMC team went to the bungalows for sanitising them and also for contact tracing, an official said.

Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the hospital, the police said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage