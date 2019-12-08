Amitabh Bachchan pens foreword for 'Veer Zara' fame singer-composer Roopkumar Rathod's photo book

Singer-composer Roopkumar Rathod recently launched his photo book "Wild Voyage", and its foreword is written by none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "A lot of research has shown that, although we live in houses or buildings in the city, we are still cavemen at heart. The basic wiring in our brains and how we interact are the same as thousands of years ago. Nature is where we still belong. That's why we all enjoy a walk in the woods, gazing at the stars, watching a sunset, being on a beach, or going camping.

"I thank Rathodji for sharing his experiences with us through his superb photography. He has my blessing for continued joy and success with his love for photography," the testimonial read.

Roopkumar, who is best known for his songs "Maula mere maula" and "tujh mein rab dikhta hai", launched his book on Saturday here.

From Waheeda Rehman to Helen, Asha Parekh and Satish Shah, several celebrities graced the event with their presence.

On charting a new territory, Roopkumar said: "Sometimes, we just need to listen! The jungle transmits the enchantment and mysteries of its surroundings to the questing pilgrim. It is my meditative space. The Earth has magic for those who believe in it. I have filled my canvas with moments that feel bona fide, vulnerable and uncontrived. Here I am, stepping off the edge with an open heart and this is my journey into the wild… My wild voyage!"

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and singer Hariharan were also present at the event.

Inputs from IANS.