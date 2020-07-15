Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN__ Amitabh Bachchan pens beautiful poem, fans extend warm wishes to megastar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus, took to Twitter and penned some beautiful lines for fans and well-wishers."pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity," Big B tweeted.

pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ...

Amitabh Bachchan fans were delighted to see Big B's tweet and, started pouring in all the good wishes for him. "Beautiful lines ... Get well soon. Sir ji.. We are waiting for all of you to be healthy and back home.. Waiting eagerly for your Arrival. #StaySafe #StayHealthy", wrote a user. Another tweeted, "PRAYERS for BACHCHAN FAMILYGet well soonRoseHibiscusSparkling heart I know you will bounce back stronger and healthier, nothing can win over your determination and strength Sending all my positive and healing thoughts to you & your Family and wish you a speedy recovery".

Indeed.. big thank you to all the Doctors and Healthcare workers.



Hope you all are keeping well than before @SrBachchan ji🙏 pic.twitter.com/AWh7NEyRTR — JustSayin (@dailytweetdose) July 14, 2020

Good night and Sweet dreams Amitji..

Wishing you a Blessed, Calm and Peaceful good night.. Sleep well.. Please do take very good care of your self.. #StaySafe #StayHealthy Take care 🙏🙏💓💓 pic.twitter.com/jQ6QLHUnG1 — Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) July 14, 2020

On July 12, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis on the microblogging site, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home". The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".

Earlier on Monday, hospital sources said that the Bachchan father-son duo was "clinically stable". "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," a hospital insider told PTI. "Their vitals and appetite are fine," the source added.

