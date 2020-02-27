Thursday Throwback: When Amitabh Bachchan met little Ranbir Kapoor on Ajooba sets

Image Source : TWITTER When Amitabh Bachchan met little Ranbir Kapoor on Ajooba sets

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his next film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The superstar shares a great bond with his co-stars, which is the reason that he is keeping his fans entertained by sharing photos with Ranbir from the sets. On Wednesday, the actor had shared a photo in which he called Ranbir one of his favourite and now, he has shared another photo in which he is seen meeting the little Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of his 1991 film Ajooba.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a ‘Then and Now’ photo with Ranbir in which the superstar is seen greeting the little actor on Ajooba sets. The photo also shows him with Ranbir on the Brahmastra sets. He wrote, “THEN and NOW .. the wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with moi ... 1990 to 2020 !!!! Phew !! Been a while”

T 3453 - THEN and NOW .. तब और अब

बड़ी बड़ी हैरान आँखें , RANBIR की , AJOOBA के सेट पे , Shashi जी और मेरे साथ ; और अब एक मझा हुआ सशक्त RANBIR , 'ब्रहमास्त्र' के सेट पे !!

1990 to 2020 ..

"समय चलता है अपनी समय सिद्ध चाल" pic.twitter.com/RNFR89zc43 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2020

Going by the pictures that Big B has been posting, it won’t be wrong to say that he has built a great bond with Ranbir while shooting for Brahmastra. In the earlier post, the superstar had written, “On the sets .. with the one I admire and adore .. one of the finest .. need the 4 chairs to match up to his incredible talent.” Sharing the same picture again on Instagram, Mr Bachchan captioned it saying, “at work with one of my favourites, RANBIR ..... I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent”

T 3452 - .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites ❤️👍..

I need 4 of those🪑s to keep up with his enormous talent .. !! pic.twitter.com/7m3Noaa7pT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2020

Brahmastra is said to be the most ambitious project of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. It was supposed to release in December last year but in order to improve the film further and make it an otherworldly experience for the viewers, Ayan decided to postpone it. Now the film will release on 4tth December this year.

Talking about his experience of working in the film, Amitabh Bachchan had shared in his blog, "The night still works. The rain doth excuse itself, the winds they express presence .. the slush envelopes the mandatory 'dry day' and the work for the nights nears its end well almost.... This is ‘Brahmastra' after all. It is a universe by itself, for itself, of itself with a mere minor change. It is eventually for us all this be its finalityIf the massive giant equipments be any proof on the making of the film in its largeness be assured and convinced".

T 3444 -

"अच्छा फ़ोटो नही आने पर

पहला कसूर "मोबाइल" का,

दूसरा "बैकग्राउंड" का

तीसरा "खींचने" वाले का होता है..!!

"शक्ल" पर तो शक करना भी गुनाह है..!!"😁 ~ Ef a pic.twitter.com/jirwCWSy5r — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page