Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan: Limitations of celebration loom large but the spirit has not changed

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels the coronavirus pandemic might have changed the way people celebrate festivals, but the spirit remains the same. "And they say the festive season has begun .. the Navratri the Durga Pooja and soon the festive Diwali and Dussera .. and the limitations of the celebration loom large among us all .. but the spirit of prayer and wellness and the reason for the festivity has never changed or stepped down .. it remains steadfast, unchanged and devout in its presence," Big B wrote on his blog.

"There is the exhilaration of the joy that such moments bring .. the memories of the times spent earlier .. of the friends and the relatives and the customs and the codes and the atmosphere of fulfilment , as the air begins to temperature down and the Surya devta begins to show its brilliance in greater detail," he added.

The cine-icon continued: "Each day and year as the times of our days pass by, the want and the desire of them that may never have seen or participated in the celebrations .. they that breathe the same air , yet never breathe out the reverence of the time for they are deprived of what we and many others like us possess .. the kindness of the Heavens blessing us in a privilege, the others do not possess .. and no matter how much we may wish to do in our own limited capacity the distance remains between them and us.

"And we pray .. and I pray .. that the needed bridge between us be built in its strongest presentation .. to bear the weight of this anomaly .. and give respite and courage and standing and respect to the other'," he shared.

On the work front, the actor has four films lined up. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.

