Amitabh Bachchan lauds coronavirus warriors with a heartfelt Instagram post

Megstar Amitabh Bachchan,has been leading the film industry's participation in spreading awareness about the pandemic. The Coronavirus originated at a seafood market in Wuhan, China, and has claimed thousands of lives globally. India is locking itself down in order to break the chain of transmission. The health care workers across the country are working day and night to treat the infected people in hospitals. While the Government of India is exercising every right in their authority to protect the health care workers from the pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan appreciated healthcare workers with a heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Big B wrote, "The front line workers .. the doctors and nurses .. the Social Warriors .. natmastak hoon main .. कौन कहता है की भगवान मिलते नहीं । अस्पतालों में देखिए ; हमें उनके स्वरूपको पहचान ना होगा".

Recently, the Badla actor hared a photo from the premiere of his 1975 release, Sholay. The photograph features Big B with his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, along with his wife Jaya Bachchan.

T 3504 - At Premiere of SHOLAY , 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya, a bow tied moi .. Jaya looking so pretty .. !

This was 35mm print, 70mm stereo was stuck in Customs ,& came out after premiere over .. a few of us stayed back and watched it again till 3 am ! pic.twitter.com/WgF9X9kumR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of impressive films lined-up apart from the frequent adverts he features in. He will soon be seen in Brahmastra with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo are some of his other upcoming movies

