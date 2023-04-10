Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa to get taller; actor obtains permission to add one level

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHANEF Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa to get taller

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence is quite famous. The lavish mansion is the place the megastar greets fans every Sunday. The bungalow was gifted to Big B after the success of Satte Pe Satta. Now, the bungalow is about to be renovated with the addition of another storey to the structure.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Department has approved the proposal of Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan to add an additional floor to their Jalsa bungalow in Juhu.

Jaya Bachchan had submitted a proposal to the concerned department for addition and alteration to an existing building at Kapol Society, Juhu Vile Parle.

The Bachchan family has obtained permission to build an additional floor on plot number B2 (Jalsa). As per the 1984 plan, the bungalow has a basement, ground and two upper floors, but the new proposal allows the Bachchan family to build the entire second floor, which had already been temporarily constructed.

Previously, the construction could not be completed, but now it can be constructed again after getting orders from the Coastal John Authority. Till now, the Coastal John Authority had not given permission because you cannot build a tall building under the CRZ and because Juhu has a flying zone, so there is a problem with the signal to the aircraft, which was not allowed under the rule.

After the stupendous success of Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Satte Pe Satta' in 1982, producer Sippy gifted this property to Amitabh. Many Bollywood movies like 'Chupke Chupke', 'Anand' and 'Namak Haraam' have been shot in Jalsa itself. Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans on Sundays only from Jalsa. Every Sunday, the doors of Jalsa are opened to hordes of fans who gather to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor.

The last shooting in Jalsa Bungalow was for the film Murabba, in which Vineet Singh shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

