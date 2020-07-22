Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan, from COVID ward, shares he was moved to tears. Know why

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment at the Nanavati hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, this has not stopped him from sharing his thoughts and thanking his fans for their wishes and prayers for his family. In addition to the same, he recently shared a video and revealed that the rendition of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Madhushala by Polish choir left him in tears. Sharing the video on Twitter he wrote, "I am moved to tears ! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

T 3601 - I am moved to tears !

Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. pic.twitter.com/Rvl4q7Liof — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2020

The 77-year-old actor and his 44-year-old son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, on July 11 were admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital after they were diagnosed with the virus. Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor took to his blog on Monday and wrote about dealing with lack of company and a "wandering mind" in isolation. He wrote, "It is the silence and the uncertainty of the next … it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment, each living breathing day… In the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now."

"But they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into no where .... in these conditions thoughts race at greater speed and in a vividity that had eluded us before .. they were always there, but just the presence of them remained silenced by the mind in its other business of existence ..the business is dormant now."

Talking about his health, Bachchan wrote: "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .."

"At times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands .."

Meanwhile, the second coronavirus test report of the Bachchans' is expected to come out on Wednesday.

