Amitabh Bachchan draws flak for supporting Mumbai metro, protests outside Jalsa

Construction of Mumbai metro is receiving a mixed response from the Mumbaiwalas. Recently actor Amitabh Bachchan showed his support for the same in his recent tweet at a time when people are protesting against the cutting of trees in Aarey forest for new rail lines to be laid. Soon he started receiving flak since Wednesday morning where people stood outside his house Jalsa to protest against the cutting of 27,000 trees in the Aarey forest announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's tree Authority.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted: "Respected @SrBachchan Sir. We as activists fighting to #SaveAarey would like to know whether this tweet means that you support #MetroCarshed at Aarey? Why Massacre 2700 fully grown trees when one has alternatives. Development at the cost of nature is dangerous to mankind."

Respected @SrBachchan Sir. We as activists fighting to #SaveAarey would like to know whether this tweet means that U support #MetroCarshed at Aarey ? Why Massacre 2700 fully grown trees when one has alternatives. Development at the cost of nature is dangerous to mankind. 🙏 https://t.co/60qvftELhi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 18, 2019

Pandit's comment came in response to Big B's tweet on Tuesday that read: "Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car. Came back very impressed said was faster, convenient and most efficient. Solution for pollution. Grow more trees, I did in my garden. Have you?"

T 3290 - Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. 👍

Solution for Pollution ..

Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you ❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2019

The official Twitter account of the Mumbai Metro had replied to the star's message: "@SrBachchan We are really glad that your friend could rely on Metro in an urgent situation. And thank you so much for sharing this experience with Mumbaikars." Even MMRCL (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation) chief Ashwini Bhide appreciated him and wrote, "Thank u @SrBachchan ji fr depicting d importance of #Metro so succinctly. Thank you for ur support. We'r committed 2 commission entire #MumbaiMetro network incldng @MumbaiMetro3 @ d earliest r prvide faster, safer, convenient & #PollutionFree commute 2 #Mumbaikars #AareyAikaNa (sic)."

Thank u @SrBachchan ji fr depicting d importance of #Metro so succinctly. Thank you for ur support. We'r committed 2 commission entire #MumbaiMetro network incldng @MumbaiMetro3 @ d earliest r prvide faster, safer, convenient & #PollutionFree commute 2 #Mumbaikars #AareyAikaNa https://t.co/hAv6W6NaRB — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) September 17, 2019

When asked by India Today, a protester said, "The security (of Big B) asked us what we were doing and whether we have permission. I said it's my fundamental right to stand on the road with a banner as a response to Mr. Bacchans frivolous tweet that trees should be planted in the garden, but irony is that gardens don't make forests."

Incidentally, Bachchan had earlier protested against Metro construction in 2010, stating that a rail line being laid next to his bungalow, Prateeksha, would invade privacy at his residence, according to a report in "latestly.com".

"It is finally happening. The metro rail being laid over the metropolis called Mumbai, some under the ground, some above over large tracts of cement structures is taking shape. There is general happiness from the commuters, for, the misery of crowded locals and the uncertainties of the three wheeler or the yellow black cab shall hopefully be greatly reduced. But here is the killer.. its going to roll over Prateeksha!" he had written in his blog on Tumblr.

Earlier this week, actors Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal became the latest Bollywood celebrities to express disappointment over the Mumbai civic body decision to cut down 2,700 trees in Aarey Colony to accommodate a proposed Metro car shed project.

-With IANS inputs

