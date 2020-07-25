Amitabh Bachchan dedicates post for fans from Covid ward: Hands you raise in love are my strength

Image Source : TWITTER/@SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan dedicates post for fans from Covid ward

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for the COVID19 at the Nanavati Hospital. The actor is in the Covid or isolation ward of the hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya. Doctors have informed that the megastar is doing good and his condition is stable. All over the country, fans have been continuously praying for his speedy recovery and his return to his home. Big B also has been pouring his heart out to thank them for their wishes. On Friday, Big B dedicated another post for his fans who would gather around his house Jalsa to have a look at him every Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God!" He also shared a picture from one of his Sunday meeting with fans in which he is seen waving at the crowd going crazy for him. Big B has always said that it is the love of his fans that has kept him healthy for so many years.

Have a look-

T 3604 - the hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RstlJBttsr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan had shared another thoughtful tweet on egoism. He said, "अंहकार में तीनों गए धन, वैभव और वंश। ना मानो तो देख लो, रावण, कौरव, कंस।।" His post roughly translates to "Egoism consists of money, splendor and descent. If you do not agree then see, Ravana, Kauravas, Kansa." Have a look at his post here:

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan refuted rumours that he has tested negative during his second COVID19 test. There were rumours that he has undergone a second coronavirus test and the reports are negative. The rumours further claimed that the actor will be discharged soon. Rubbishing the claims, Big B tweeted, ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

Not just his social media, the superstar is connected with his fans through his blog as well. Big B has been writing his blog daily for over 12 years and he hasn't let even COVID19 stop him from expressing his views in the blog. He wrote, "In the condition of the solace in the room of cure .. the restlessness keeps in the search for reaction .. for a connect .. for something to respond to .. to do .. to do just more than what the condition dictates .."

"At times you find it .. at times you stare at barren walls and with empty thoughts .. and you pray that they be filled with the life of existence .. of reaction and company .. All of you push your prayers and concern each hour I know .. and I have only folded hands .."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage