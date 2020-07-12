Bachchan bungalow Covid-19 spread: 54 screened; Contact Tracing, investigation details

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan, 3 of family members test positive for coronavirus

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared Bachchan bungalow Jalsa a containment zone. While Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek are recovering in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, a total of 54 people have been screened by the authorities. Out of which, swab test was conducted on 28 people who were high risk contacts of the Bachchan family. Four from Bachchan family tested positive but most are asymptomatic. Since they are largely without any symptoms, they were advised home quarantine, however, their family doctor will decide whether there is any need of admission or not. This has been confirmed to India TV by the Assistant Municipal Commissioner.

Coronavirus spread in Bachchan bungalow investigation updates

According to our sources in BMC, one security guard of Jalsa and Amitabh Bachchan's secretary were the only two people who used to frequent the house. They stayed nearby the residence. Rest of Bachchan's staff lived inside the house. the family had taken full precaution to stay safe from the novel coronavirus.

Abhishek Bachchan used to go out for dubbing. Next coronavirus test for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek will be conducted in 7 to 10 days time.

BMC, in a press release, announced that Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa has been declared containment zone. Bachchan employees have been tested for Coronavirus infection, contact tracing is being done and people in direct contact have been screened. If required, more help will be given.

"All four bungalows - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - of actor Amitabh Bachchan's family have been sealed after sanitization. 30 people working at the bungalows have been tested for COVID-19 & the results are awaited, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are “feeling better” as they get treated for coronavirus at Nanavati Hospital, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at the hospital, said on Sunday. The father-son duo on Saturday posted on Twitter that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and are in the hospital’s isolation ward. “I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh Bachchan, 77, tweeted.

Soon after his father’s tweet, Abhishek Bachchan, 44, wrote on social media that both of them had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm.

“Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable,” Ansari told PTI.

In his tweet on Saturday night, Abhishek Bachchan said the family was in touch with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and were complying with the authorities.

Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.



Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive and both have been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/X3KZ3nziwI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Reported by: Rajiv Singh, Jay Prakash Singh, Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna. Inputs from PTI.

