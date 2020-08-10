Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan believes year 2020 will be a catch phrase for 'everything messed up'

Amitabh Bachchan keeps his fans entertained by sharing couplets from his father's poem or by sharing funny memes. On Monday, the superstar took to Instagram to share a funny post on the year 2020 saying that the year will stand for 'everything messed up.' earlier, the actor had shred posts in which he can be seen kicking the COVID19.

Big B's post read, "One day 2020 will be the one-word catch-phrase for everything messed up. 'Hows your day?' 'A total 2020', 'Say no more.'" The actor captioned the post: "Yes I do believe."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan expressed "anxieties" over being able to find work opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic as a septuagenarian. His comments came after Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the provisions of the two circulars issued by the Maharashtra government that barred TV and film artistes above 65 years of age from resuming shootings and related work during the coronavirus lockdown, terming them "discriminatory".

He wrote in his blog, "There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work... For people like me, my profession and my 78 yrs, it''s packers then!"

"The Film body that formally we are all associated with did put in a counter to that in the Courts and I believe the Honourable High Court has disallowed the age limit restrictions and so for the moment those above 50 are safe to work .. but Courts and Legal procedures take time and I wonder what shall come out of it," said Bachchan.

In the meanwhile, the senior actor also asked his fans and followers to suggest alternate career options for him.

Big B returned from the hospital after recovering from COVID19 last week. The superstar thanked his fans for the love and wishes with a heartfelt post.

