Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for KBC 12, shares picture 'in a sea of blue PPE'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan kickstarted the shoot of his quiz reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The channel had already released the promo of the show during the COVID19 lockdown and had announced that the show will go online this year due to the pandemic. Giving the sneak peek into the new way of shooting and recalling his 20 years of journey with the show, Big B shared a photo with his fans from the sets.

He tweeted, "It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12" Amitabh also shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!"

Giving more insights about shooting for the show in COVID19 era, Big B took to his blog and explained that shooting feels more like a 'scientific experiment' as people are wearing protective suits and working in silence. He wrote, "the chair the atmosphere the KBC 12 .. started year 2000 .. today year 2020 .. unimaginable that the years have passed .. that the show has lasted .. that the nerves are back .... its a sea of limited BLUE on set .. quiet .. conscious .. each delegated work routine .. precautions , systems , distanced masks , sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show .. but what shall the World look like after this dread Vid19 .... getting in front of the cameras again .. was it weird , different feel after this long furlough .. dunno .... there is a loss of camaraderie .. no one speaks unless its work related .. its like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound .."

T 3636 - It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12 .. pic.twitter.com/YLCvUGioYd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2020

He added, "this was never expected .. never the time to see such visuals .. but there it is .... recognised faces now unrecognisable .. and the doubts whether we are in the right place , with the right people .. but .. we muster up the fears and be on .... there is great consideration and care being extended .. all precautions carefully worked out and followed .... precautions were there earlier too in times of distress .. but this time its severe .. its personal .. this time they know its fatality , God forbid .. and that lingers .. the lightheartedness has sealed itself .. isolated .. do the do and leave .. "

In July, four members of the Bachchan family including Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive for COVID19. Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to share the information with his fans. After undergoing treatment, the family recovered from the deadly virus. Abhishek had tweeted, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has many interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in films like Chehre, Brahmastra, and Jhund.

