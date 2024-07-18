Amid Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan talks about incentive to life

Follow us on Image Source : X The Bachchans have been garnering attention due to their social media activities

Bollywood's veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is known for expressing his opinions on social media. He is a social media freak and in a few words, he expresses his heartfelt and deep thoughts through a post. The world of social media is often abuzz with his posts. On Thursday morning also, he shared a post which went viral as soon as it was released. People who have seen this post are trying to understand what Amitabh Bachchan is hinting at. On one hand, the news of the separation of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai is constantly doing the rounds, in such a situation, people are linking this post to that. Whatever it may be, Amitabh's post has a piece of special and big advice for living life.

Amitabh gave a life lesson through his social media post

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a post today i.e. on Thursday morning. He wrote in the post, 'Work, work, work.. the only motivation for life and living..' People who see this post have different reactions. Many people see it as great advice and a life lesson, while many people are linking it to the rumours of the separation of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. People say that this advice is only for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. By the way, only Amitabh would know better who he is advising through this cryptic post. Along with this post, he has also posted a picture which has come out from the set of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. In this, he is seen sitting on the hot seat.

See the post here:

Aishwarya looked different from the Bachchan family

Let us tell you, recently Abhishek Bachchan attended Anant Ambani's wedding with the entire Bachchan family. Even though his sister Shweta's family was with him, only Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were not present. After seeing this, talks of separation started once again. People started claiming that everything was not going well between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. At present, another picture also went viral in which Aishwarya was seen with Abhishek. In such a situation, only the people of the Bachchan family would know what the truth is, but there have been many such occasions when Aishwarya Rai was seen alone with her daughter and other members of the Bachchan family were missing.

