Sarkate Vs Stree: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' trailer is engaging to its core | WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 has been in the news for quite some time now. As the film is gearing up for its release, makers are leaving no stone unturned to ignite more anticipation for the film. After releasing back-to-back posters, now the makers of Stree2 have released its trailer.

The trailer gives a perfect peek into what audiences can expect from this horror comedy, which sees Rao reprise his role of ‘Vicky’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. Ever since the trailer landed on the internet, it has left the audiences mighty excited for the film to hit the theatres on August 15.

Shraddha shared the trailer on her Instagram profile and wrote, "YE RAHA TRAILER! India’s most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank! Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer is Out Now. The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August 2024". The trailer of Stree 2 has also ignited curiosity over the 'Sarkata'.

On the work front

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Srikanth alongside Jyothika and Alaya F. And now the anticipation for the upcoming horror-comedy is growing day by day. Beyond ‘Stree 2’, Rajkummar Rao will be seen sharing the screen space with Triptii Dimri for the first time in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. Apart from this, the actor has an interesting lineup of projects, which are slated to be announced soon.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Apart from Stree 2, she will reportedly be seen in Chaalbaaz In London. The actor has not yet revealed anything about her other projects.

