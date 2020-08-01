Image Source : INSTA/BIGBFAN, PRAJAVARTHE_ When Amar Singh ended feud with 'friend' Amitabh Bachchan in a tweet

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh died in Singapore at the age of 64 on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months now. In February 2020, Amar Singh, who was battling kidney ailment, took to Twitter to say that he regretted his overreaction against 'once a close friend' Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

He had written "Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all (sic)."

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

Amar Singh was diagnosed with a kidney ailment a few years ago, he was 'fighting a battle of life and death'. Once a close family friend, both had a fallout years ago and the rift had only grown wider.

In addition to saying that it was Amitabh Bachchan's decision to end their friendship, Singh also said that Amitabh and wife Jaya Bachchan were living separately. It was an unfortunate end to a close friendship. The two were such thick friends that they never missed each other’s family functions and even went to parties and events together. Amitabh Bachchan's financial turnaround after ABCL is also credited to Amar Singh.

What caused the rift? The story goes like this. In 2011, Amar Singh was arrested in connection with the famous cash-for-votes scam. He was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. While many came to visit him, he said Amitabh Bachchan did not visit him till he got bail.

Amar Singh, who died today, is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters. Back in 2013, Amar Singh had suffered kidney failure in Dubai. He returned to political life by 2016. Earlier in March 2020 when rumors surfaced about Amar Singh's death, the former Samajwadi Party leader had said: "Tiger Zinda Hai."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage