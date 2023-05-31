Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 team meets with road accident; artists severely injured

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 team meets with an accident.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most highly anticipated films. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, a team of the Telugu blockbuster has reportedly met with a road accident. The team was travelling in a bus when it collided with another bus at Narketpally, Nalgonda district, Telangana. The bus was returning to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district after completing the schedule of Pushpa 2. The RTC bus driver had stopped the vehicle on the roadside due to a technical fault. The driver of the bus carrying the artists did not notice the RTC bus and rammed into it.

Some of the film’s team members got severely injured while others only sustained minor injuries. The injured team members were immediately taken to a nearby hospital and more details about the unfortunate incident are still awaited. The makers of the film have also not issued any statement regarding the mishap as of now.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and was widely loved by all. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Last month, Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa 2 which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin, and jhumkas.

While the shooting of Pushpa 2 is currently underway, Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined the film. Reportedly, the makers are also planning to get on board a Bollywood actor too. However, no name has been officially announced as of now.

Meanwhile, Pushpa’s 2 final release date has also not been announced as of now. It was earlier said that the film is likely to hit theatres in December 2023.

It seems like Tollywood’s mega family is going through a tough phase. A couple of days ago, a fire accident took place on the sets of Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

