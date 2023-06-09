Allu Arjun and Ram Charan arrive with their families at Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are finally getting engaged. Yes, the party has started, and renowned celebrities have started marking their presence at the venue. The duo is exchanging rings in the presence of their family and close friends at Varun’s Hyderabad home.

Moments before the engagement, Varun’s cousins Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and superstar Chiranjeevi were seen arriving at the residence.

Upasana looked gorgeous in a green-hued silk saree flaunting her baby bump, and her hubby, Ram Charan was seen donning a white shirt. The shutterbugs also spotted Allu Arjun outside the venue.

Not only the guest but Lavanya was also spotted arriving in a stunning ensemble teamed up with heavy jewelry, a stylish hairdo, and perfect makeup.

On June 8, before the engagement, their families made it official. Publicist duo Vamsi-Shekhar took to Twitter to share an invite. He wrote, "Hearty congratulations to Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya on getting Engaged on 9th June 2023. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.

According to reports, Varun and Lavanya are thinking of getting married in the winter of 2023. The duo has kept their relationship away from the media glares, and this is the reason why they have not talked about their wedding in the media yet.

For the unversed, Varun is the son of iconic actor, Nagendra Babu. On the set of Mister in 2017, Varun Tej first encountered Lavanya Tripathi. According to rumors, the couple became good friends while they were shooting for the movie. Their friendship eventually developed into love, and they started dating. The couple chose to remain secretive about their relationship, though.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej's next project will mark the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Varun will be seen as an Indian Air Force Pilot in it. Lavanya, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Tamil film Thanal which is presently in its post-production stage.

