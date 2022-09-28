Alia Bhatt shares UNSEEN photo from Ranbir Kapoor's 40th birthday party; check out her cute caption

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt shares UNSEEN pic from Ranbir's 40 birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. The soon-to-be dad is celebrating his 40th birthday today. On the occasion, wishes have been pouring in from the entire film fraternity. Several celebrities took to social media to express their hearty wishes for the actor. On Tuesday night, the actor celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family. Many celebrities, including Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Rohit Dhawan, were snapped at his Bandra house. Now, Alia Bhatt has shared an adorable wish for her husband with an unseen picture from his birthday party.

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt took to her social media and shared a picture that depicts her holding a Polaroid photograph. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor appears suave, wearing a white shirt. He posed in front of a backdrop that read, "Cheers to forty years." The image also shows some of the party decorations, which include numerous balloons. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "happy 40 baby."

Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor, also dropped a beautiful birthday post for him. Sharing an adorable picture, she called him Shakti Astra. Her caption read, "This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana, you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength."

The Saawariya actor's mother-in-law, Soni Razdan, also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for him. She shared Ranbir and Alia's wedding picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back. May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop."

On the professional front, Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.

On the other hand, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film, 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 10, 2023. She also has the Hollywood film Heart of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

