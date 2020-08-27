Alia Bhatt shares sun-kissed picture: 'Keep your face towards sunshine, shadows will fall behind you'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt shares sunkissed picture: 'Keep your face towards sunshine, shadows will fall behind you'

Actress Alia Bhatt might be getting trolled for her upcoming movie, Sadak 2, but she seems determined to keep her face towards the sunshine. The actress took to Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of herself, but what catches attention is the caption. "Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you," she wrote along with the photograph, in which she is seen wearing an oversized shirt as she flips her hair back, with a swimming pool and greenery in the backdrop.

Lately, the actress has been facing flak on social media, because she is a star kid. Earlier this month, the trailer of her upcoming film "Sadak 2" became the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

Released on August 12, the trailer of "Sadak 2" has been trolled by many netizens as it is seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism -- a topic which became the talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's movie stars both his -- Alia and Pooja Bhatt -- along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of Bollywood producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

