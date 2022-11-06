Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl gets love from Anushka Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor, Mouni Roy & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl is receiving love from Bollywood celebs. Grandmom Neetu Kapoor and bua (aunt) Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were the first ones to shower the newborn with their blessings. Apart from them, Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and Mouni Roy too took to their social media accounts to congratulate the couple.

While Neetu posted the announcement shared by the couple on Alia's Instagram account, Riddhima shared a photo of Ranbir and Alia showing their baby girl with love. Anushka and Mouni, on the other hand, posted sweet messages for the new parents. Take a look:

Alia, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, gave birth to her and Ranbir's first child at HN Reliance hospital. On Sunday morning, the new parents were spotted arriving at hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for their D-Day. She arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery. Mothers-in-law Neetu Kapor and Soni Razdan were with Alia before she was wheeled into the labour room. The time of birth is 12:05. Alia is doing fine and she will be in the hospital for a couple of days.

The Kapoor family issued a formal statement announcing the birth of the baby. The actress shared the happy news on social media. "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love. Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!! love love love, Alia and Ranbir," Alia shared in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

Along with the announcement, the actress shared a photo of a lion family. For the caption, she simply added a heart emoji.

As soon as Alia shared the news on her Instagram, her friends from the fraternity flooded her with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

TV show host Kapil Sharma wrote in the comments: "Congratulations mummy papa. This is the bestest gift of God you guys are blessed with. Lots of love to little princess, God bless your beautiful family." Alia and Ranbir's 'Brahmastra' co-star, Mouni Roy also commented: "Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel." Shweta Bachchan Nand wrote: "Congratulations you two!!!! Happiness and health always."

Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April. They recently shared screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", which released worldwide in September. Alia looks forward to a slew of new releases namely -- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zara and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

