Alia, Aishwarya, Anushka and others party hard with pop sensation Katy Perry. Inside KJo's bash

Inside Karan Johar's bash for Katy Perry

Karan Johar threw a starry bash for his special guest Katy Perry. The pop sensation is in India for her concert at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai and ahead of her performance, Bollywood celebrities had a meet and greet session with the international star. The bash was attended by stars such as Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari were also at the party. Dressed in their stylish best, celebs were all smiles as they were papped entering the venue. The Roar singer looked sizzling in a purple and golden shimmery outfit with high pony and fresh makeup. Among all Bollywood celebrities, Anushka Sharma was the one who made heads turn with her gorgeous dress.

Pictures and videos from inside the bash are all over the internet and they are enough to send the fans into frenzy. In a couple of videos, you can see Alia, Vijay Deverakonda, Gauri Khan and others chit-chatting with the pop sensation. In case you have not seen the viral photos and videos, here you go:

Katy Perry arrives with Natasha Poonawalla

Selfie and some serious discussion

And, that's what we call starry click

Nex-gen stars with Katy Perry

Gauri Khan and Neha Dhupia with the guest of honour.

When old friends catch-up

It's BFF time for Karan Johar and Kajol

At her much-awaited concert, Katy will be joined by British pop sensation Dua Lipa, singer-composer Amit Trivedi and Ritviz​.

