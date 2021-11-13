Alia Bhatt flaunts Ranbir Kapoor's photo as wallpaper and answers questions about impending wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

It was only recently that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave their fans a spellbinding surprise as they went all mushy and had a little PDA moment on the festival. Now, days alter the actress posted a video on her YouTube channel and gave fans a sneak peek into a day in her life. In video, she takes them to her shoot locations, discusses her breakfast menu and flaunts her phone's wallpaper with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. She also addressed the questions about her impending wedding.

In the video, the actress takes up fans' questions and answers them without any filters. Obliging a fan who asked about her phone's wallpaper, the blushing actress showed the phone towards the camera and flaunted a loved up selfie with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Akansha, on the other hand, had a quote set as the phone wallpaper.

Towards the end, when Alia was taking up the last question, she said, “A lot of you have asked this one question… When I am getting married?” while many waited for an answer the actress has left them guessing it. She read the questions and shrugged her shoulders, without spilling any details. Watch the video here:

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a while now. Not only she's spotted with RK but is also often a part of many gatherings of the Kapoor family. On Diwali, the actress took to her Instagram as she shared a few pictures on the occasion. However, it was the next picture that the fans left pleasantly surprised. The actress put up a picture of herself hugging Ranbir with both of them smiling ear-to-ear. Taking the thread from her last caption, she wrote, "& some love .. Happy Diwali".

Both Ranbir and Alia chose to don the shades of blue on the festive occasion. Many film personalities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar and Anaita Shroff Adajania put up love reactions under the couple's picture.

With the actors going official about their relationship, it won't be too long before the wedding bells start ringing for them.