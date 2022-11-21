Alia Bhatt's 'cosy' photo will make you say she's a gorgeous new mom, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a gorgeous new mom and her latest photo is proof. The actress treated fans early on Monday with a lovely photo of herself. This is the first time that she has shared a pic after welcoming a baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a striped blue and white photo. Earlier, she had posted a photo holding a cup that reads 'mama' but she did not reveal her face.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote 'cosy' and added a coffee mug emoji. Check it out here:

Earlier this month, Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen bringing home their baby girl. The new proud parents reached their home Vastu together. Alia was glowing in an all black outfit while Ranbir was seen sitting in the car cradling their bundle of joy as they travelled from Sir HN Reliance Hospital to their home.

Alia, who delivered her first baby on November 6, had announced the birth of her first child in a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram.

It read: "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir."

The couple, who started dating in 2018 on the sets of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', got married earlier this year in April at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise. The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

