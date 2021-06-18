Alia Bhatt begins preparation for Shah Rukh Khan's next home production film 'Darlings'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has begun her preparation for Shah Rukh Khan's next home production film 'Darlings'. Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, the film is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood. The film, which also stars Shefali Shah, traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Sharing an update with her fans, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the script. "Prep," she mentioned in the post.

The dark-comedy, which also marks Bhatt's foray into film production, is the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Meanwhile, besides Darlings, Alia has a couple of films to look forward to. She will next be seen in "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR". The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. The film is expected to have a worldwide release on Dussehra October 13. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other Indian languages.

She also looks forward to the release of "Brahamastra". Ayan Mukerji's ambitious action fantasy draws its name from Mahabharat, where Brahmastra was a lethal supernatural weapon capable of destroying the entire universe. Besides Alia, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles, and is said to be the first part of a trilogy.

The actress is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" too. The story revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film also has Ajay Devgn in an important role.

Apart from these, Alia has Karan Johar's "Takht".

