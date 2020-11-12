Ali Fazal shares emotional note on his mother's birth anniversary| See post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIFAZAL9 Ali Fazal shares emotional note on his mother's birth anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal on his mothers's birth anniversary penned an emotional and heartfelt note. The actor's mother died of health complications earlier this year. In his post, Ali shared a childhood picture of himself with his mom and wrote: 'Happy birthday, my love. I do it. I do it every day.' Through the post he expressed that he misses his mother terribly.

He captioned the post as "Happy Birthday my love.I do it. I do it everyday - i wake up and wear a face and make it smile a little . Enough to entertain them all. How long?, only time will tell. I miss you terribly, every hour every day because it was left undone, all of it. Thats the truth of it really. Everything we dreamt of .. the houses we built, the tales we ‘taled’ heh.. the lives we lived and the ones we didnt. But we survived .. only u n i aside. . Then i lost you before i lost you again. And found you And then you left again . Well played. So here’s a little birthday wish if thats worth anything among other cliches. . . You get the last laugh missy. Be good. Miloonga ek din- intezaar rahega . Bas yahi hai. Love you, Ali."

He further added "Ps - yes i got them singing shamelessly right now - ma baker (BoneyM) and The winner takes it all - Abba.

Aur ek chhota cake."

Reacting to Ali Fazal's emotional post, his fiancée Richa Chadha dropped heart icons in the comments section.

Ali Fazal's mother died on June 17 in Lucknow.

Taking to the Twitter, he said "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (Our journey was till here). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (Don't have words beyond this). Love, Ali."

I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali. pic.twitter.com/hKyFMp6U1G — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 17, 2020

Earlier, Richa Chadha dedicated a heartfelt note to Ali Fazal’s mother and promised that she will take care of her son. “Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday...but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already! "Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! Rest in peace Aunty (sic),” she wrote.

On the work front, Ali Fazal was last seen as Guddu Pandit in the second season of Mirzapur. The web series was released on Amazon Prime Videos.

