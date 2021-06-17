Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABBASZAFAR Ali Abbas Zafar shares lovestruck picture from wedding to wish wife Alicia on birthday

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Thursday shared a lovestruck birthday wish for his wife Alicia on Instagram. He shared an unseen picture from their wedding in January this year and wrote, "Happy birthday to the universe that keeps me alive." The picture shows Ali and Alicia dressed in traditional attire and sharing a smile. The duo looks picture-perfect. She shared another gorgeous picture of Alicia to mark her birthday.

Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar had tied the knot in a private ceremony with Alicia.

Sharing the first pictures of his wedding, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life." On another picture, he wrote, "Bismillah."

Talking about how he wooed his wife Alicia, Ali Abbas Zafar told Mid-Day, "She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way. She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed."

He also revealed that Alicia has worked with him in the film Bharat which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. She featured in the song Slow Motion Mein with Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar started his career in Bollywood as an assistant director. He has directed romantic comedy films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan starring Katrina Kaif in 2011 and Gunday with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra in 2014. He is best known for helming blockbusters with Salman Khan in the lead - Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and, most recently, Bharat.