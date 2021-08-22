Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYA F, KARTIK AARYAN Alaya F to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy', receives warm welcome from actor

There's exciting news for the fans of Bollywood actress Alaya F as she is all set to star as the leading lady opposite actor Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'. Alaya confirmed the news by sharing a picture of herself along with a short note which read, "Ready for Freddy! Sooooo happy to be on board with the most wonderful team." In the picture, Alaya can be seen holding a clapperboard.

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan also took to Instagram and dropped a monochrome picture of Alaya where she can be seen cutting a cake. The caption for the post read, “Welcome @alayaf. From Freddy.”

The actress expressed her excitement in the comments section and wrote, "Soooooooooo happy to be on board!!" She wrote another comment stating, "When did you decide to post this!!!!"

For the unversed, Alaya F made her debut back in 2020 with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.

'Freddy' went on floors on August 1 in Mumbai. Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture from the sets.

For the unversed, earlier it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Freddy a film backed by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Talking about the project, he said: "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller."

Also read: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ekta Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs pour in wishes | LIVE

'Freddy' marks Ekta and Shashanka's second film after the hit flick 'Veere Di Wedding', which had released in 2018.

Apart from this, Kartik recently announced two big films - Sajid Nadiadwala's next- the grand musical love story and Hansal Mehta's Captain India. He even has Dhamaka ready for an OTT release and then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has to commence shooting soon.