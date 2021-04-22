Image Source : AKSHAY OBEROI Akshay Oberoi: You look at Randeep Hooda and realise you don't need connections

Actor Akshay Oberoi worked with Randeep Hooda in the film "Laal Rang", and he says the experience taught him something important in life. Looking at Randeep, Akshay realised it was possible not to have connections and yet make it big. Akshay spoke of idolising Randeep while opening up about his experience of working in the film, which was released five years ago on this day.

"Randeep Hooda is an actor I've idolised. You look at him and you feel it's possible to not have all the connections in the world and make it," said Akshay. The film directed by Syed Ahmed Afzal grabbed attention upon release for its unusual storyline, dealing with the subject of illegal blood banks.

"Every film is special, but there are a few of these that stick out and Laal Rang is one of them. I was very excited to be working with the director Syed Ahmed Afzal. The milieu of the film was very exciting for me. It was based on the blood mafia and it was a lovely script. I almost couldn't believe that I was offered the script. I went off to Karnal for 60 days. I really worked hard on that character and looked at people's body language," says Akshay, who played a Haryanvi youth who gets involved in illegal blood trade.

He added: "I tried to figure out how to best mould myself so that the character looked believable. It remains one of the most important films of my career. I don't think anyone expected me to portray the character."

Akshay will soon be seen in "KTina" starring Disha Patani, the Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payale 2", and the horror film "Cold".