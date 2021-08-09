Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar strives to impress wife Twinkle Khanna in Bell Bottom's BTS video | WATCH

It's not a hidden fact that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar leaves no stone unturned to do justice to his characters in the movies. From doing his stunts himself to going through massive transformation Akshay exactly knows how to keep his fans entertained. But do you know, that it's not just for his fans and audience but he also strives to impress wife Twinkle Khanna even after twenty years of togetherness.

On Monday, Khiladi Kumar took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The video starts with a text, "When you're Akshay Kumar, the world is your gym." In the clip, Akshay revealed that his wife Twinkle had visited the sets while they were shooting for sequence in the jungle. So he had pull up all her tricks out of the bag because even after twenty years he still can't help but want to impress her. He said, "I had to do the most chin up because there were other boys also but I had to do more . Luckily, my wife notices so it's never in vain."

Sharing the video Akshay wrote, "Lights, camera, #BellBottom in ACTION. Catch this behind the scene video! Releasing on the big screen also in 3D, on 19th August."

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, 'Bell Bottom' is being touted as a spy thriller. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have produced the project, which also features actors, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi. Last year, the film made headlines for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID management.

'Bell Bottom' will star Akshay in the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film.

Apart from 'Bell Bottom', Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including 'Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion'.