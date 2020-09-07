Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAXMMIBOMBFILM Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb’s digital release stopped or pushed till Diwali 2020?

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb which was said to be releasing on September 9 on the OTT platform has been reportedly postponed till Diwali this year. According to other reports, the makers have stopped the digital release of the film and are planning for a theatre release when they will reopen.

Earlier also, Laxmmi Bomb’s release had been pushed due to lockdown as it was supposed to hit the screens in May on Eid. However, later in June Disney+ Hotstar announced that the film would be releasing on the platform but an official release date was not revealed.

Now as per Pinkvilla, the Akshay Kumar starrer will premier online near this Diwali on November 13, 2020. According to sources there is a bit of post-production work which is left and once Akshay gets back from London after wrapping up his Bell Bottom shooting, the team of Laxmmi Bomb will finish the portions.

Bollywood Hungama has claimed that the film’s director Raghava Lawerence felt the need for shooting some patchwork scenes. A source was quoted saying, "Following Akshay's approval, they decided to shoot at a studio this month. It is just a brief two-day shoot with some character actors for the post-climax scenes, which is more on the humourous side. Akshay won't be a part of the patch-work.”

Meanwhile, rumours are also such that the delay in the film’s release is to avoid the hatred of audience raging in the country due to the nepotism debate. Many are saying that the makers do not want Laxmmi Bomb to face the same wrath of the viewers like Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 did. For the unversed, Sadak’s sequel was brutally trolled as a 'product of nepotism' as it mainly had star kids.

Talking about Laxmmi Bomb, it is a horror comedy, which has Kiara Advani opposite Akshay Kumar and is directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage