Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has saved mom Twinkle Khanna's phone number with a special name

Twinkle Khanna poses with a police van in background

Twinkle Khanna's social media account is a source of entertainment for her fans. Mrs. Bunny Bones often shares pictures and videos that keep fans entertained with her wit and sense of humour. Twinkle shared an Instagram post and revealed that her son Aarav has saved her contact number as police on his phone. In the picture, she where she could be seen flexing her muscle arms while she poses with a police van in the background. The picture appears to be from her overseas holiday.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, "Considering my son has saved my number as ‘Police’ on his phone I suppose this is rather apt :).”

This interesting picture and information evoked reactions from her fans. A user suggested that this picture could be the ideal contact photo for Twinkle's contact in Aarav'sphone while many came up with unique contact names for Twinkle.

Twinkle's fun banter with hubby Akshay Kumar on social media keeps their fans entertained. Recently Akshay shared a picture with Twinkle Khanna in his 2.0 look to wish her on their 19th wedding anniversary.

Twinkle had also shared a special gift that Akshay got for her from The Kapil Sharma Show. Sharing the picture of priceless 'onion earrings' Twinkle wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. "

