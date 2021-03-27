Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look from Atrangi Re as he wraps up Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar finished shooting for his film Atrangi Re, helmed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai, film also features Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Nimrat Kaur. This is the first time Akshay, Sara, and Nimrat are working with Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa. Khiladi Kumar also took to his Instagram and shared his first look from the film.

He penned down an endearing note and wrote, "It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film. An @arrahman musical."

Akshay introduced his character from the film and indeed, the actor is looking incredible in the new avatar. Aanand had claimed that Akshay plays a "very special character who is important to the narrative".

Earlier, the first look of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan from the film was unveiled. In the picture, the two actors were seen looking at something with mixed expressions.

The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

Atrangi Re is slated to release on 6th August 2021.

Atrangi Re will be Akshay's third release of 2021. The 53-year-old actor will also be seen in the espionage thriller Bellbottom, scheduled to release on May 28, and Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj, which will hit the theatres this Diwali.