Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar ₹1 crore to Gautam Gambhir's Foundation for COVID-19 affected

The COVID cases in India are increasing day by day. Amid this surge in cases, many celebrities are coming forward to help the people suffering. And now superstar Akshay Kumar has donated a sum of ₹ 1 crore to cricketer Gautam Gambhir's Delhi-based foundation for the COVID victims. The same was announced by former cricketer-turned-politician who took to Twitter and wrote, "Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot Akshay Kumar for committing ₹ 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless." Responding to the same, the actor wrote, "These are really tough times, Gautam Gambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe."

Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital which is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has pushed its medical infrastructure to the limits. The medicines and cylinders were earlier being distributed to COVID-19 patients in his East Delhi constituency only. A doctor's prescription and Aadhar card would be required for getting the medicines and oxygen cylinders to be given from Gambhir's offices in Pusa road and Jagriti Enclave.

"Delhi is my home and I will keep serving the people till my last breath. With many requests for beds, oxygen and medicines, we are helping as many as we can. These are really tough times and every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope," the MP was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

Coming back to the actor, he recently contracted COVID-19 and took to social media and wrote, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Later, he informed fans that he has been admitted to the hospital. His wife Twinkle Khanna later shared an Instagram post revealing that the actor is back home.

On the work front, Akshay was recently shooting for Ram Setu in Madh Island when 45 crew members from his team tested positive.

-With PTI inputs