Akshay Kumar plays volleyball match with ITBP jawans | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ITBP Akshay Kumar plays volleyball match with ITBP jawans

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Camp at Dehradun. Akshay played a volleyball match with the jawans of ITBP at Seemadwar, Dehradun and also interacted with their families and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya during his visit. Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP felicitated the actor. Sh Nilabh Kishore, IG N Frontier ITBP were also seen. Akshay also thanked the ITBP personnel for their devotion to duty and safeguarding the motherland.

HC Arjun Kheriyal of ITBP sang 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay's 'Kesari' film on which the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented a special dance performance. The official Twitter handle of ITBP also shared glimpses of the event on the micro-blogging site.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a character look poster of Kriti Sanon from their upcoming film 'Bachchhan Pandey.' He wrote, "#BachchhanPaandey के नज़र के तीर और @kritisanon की होली पे गोली Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow!"

'Bachchhan Paandey' is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi are also a part of the film that is set to hit theatres on March 18.