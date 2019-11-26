Akshay, Riteish have housefull of wishes for team Panipat. Watch them groove to Mann Mein Shiva

Kriti Sanon grooves to Mann Mein Shiva with team Housefull 4.

Kriti Sanon is super excited for her upcoming film Panipat and she doesn't want to leave any stones unturned to promote the period drama. Kriti lately partied the night away with her Housefull 4 friends including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The team came together to celebrate the success of their Rs 200 crore film. However, amidst the celebration, they didn't forget to cheer for team Panipat.

Kriti took to Instagram to share a short clip in which Housefull 4 stars can be seen singing and grooving to Panipat's latest track Mann Mein Shiva. The video pans from Riteish to Kriti, Bobby, Pooja, Kriti Sanon, Pulkit Samrat and finally Akshay. In the end, the Housefull 4 team performs hook step of the song.

"Housefull of wishes for Panipat! Aaj goonja hua hai Jai Jai Shiva!!" Kriti captioned the post.

Sunita Gowariker, who is the producer of Panipat dropped a comment saying, ''Awwwwww all of you are the besttttt thank you soooo much team Housefull''

Arjun Kapoor also shared the video along with the caption, ''Can’t get bigger and better than this... thank u team housefull4 for the Love & support !!! & all the best for number 5 we can’t wait... @kritisanon you really managed to get the biggest video possible for our song... Housefull of wishes for Panipat! Aaj goonja hua hai Jai Jai Shiva!!''

On a related note, Panipat, which revolves around the Third Battle of Panipat was fought between Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abadi. Sanjay Dutt is essaying the antagonist in the film. Panipat is slated to hit theatres on December 6.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News