Akshay Kumar holds 6 am online script meeting for Bell Bottom, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shares pic

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's morning routine changes for no one. His co-stars are often seen complaining that he makes them wake up at 6 am for work. during the lockdown, while the actors aren't shooting for their films, Akshay is back at work and held a 6 am online script meeting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. A day after shooting for a Covid-19 awareness campaign, the actor had the final narration of his next film and producer Nikkhil Advani shared a photo of their Zoom meeting.

Advani wrote, "Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6am final narration of #BellBottom." The photo shows producers Jaccky and Vashu Bhagnani, director Ranjit Tiwari, producer Nikkhil Advani and writer Aseem Arora along with Akshay Kumar. Jackky Bhagnani also shared the photo and said, "My definition of a perfect morning. It was great to organise this 6 am #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjit_tiwari @aseem_arora. We are all set - haina @nikkhiladvani. Dad @vashubhagnani we have never had such an early morning together."

Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is supposed to go on floors from September and will be shot in multiple locations including Mumbai and Jaisalmer. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the period thriller film is set in the ’80s and inspired by the true-life, heroic story of an Indian spy. Reportedly, the film will see Vaani Kapoor romancing Akshay.





Bell Bottom is the Hindi remake of Kannada film by the same name. In the film, Akshay will be seen playing the role of suave secret agent. While the first look of the actor in the film has already been unveiled during the announcment, the makers are further working to ace Akshay’s look in the film with over-sized coats glares and designer shoes. The actor will also have a distinct hairstyle and a moustache in the film.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is loaded with Bollywood films. The actor has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi ready to be released. He was shooting for his next film Bachchan Pandey before the natiowide lockdown was announced, after which he was supposed to start shooting for Bell Bottom. He also has period drama Prithiviraj opposite Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.

