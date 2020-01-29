Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Akshay Kumar extends helping hand to Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, pays for his medical expenses

Akshay Kumar extends helping hand to Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, pays for his medical expenses

Akshay Kumar came forward to help Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti after the latter was rushed to hospital after he was admitted to the hospital for a blood clot in his brain.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2020 17:53 IST
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is reportedly paying all the medical expenses of Jagan Shakti

Actor Akshay Kumar has come forward to help Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti who was rushed to on January 25 after losing consciousness at a party. Jagan is getting treated for a blot clot in his brain and Akshay extending his hands for help is reportedly paying of Jagan's medical expenses. A source speaking to Hindustan Times said, "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses.”

Filmmaker R. Balki who produced Jagan Shakti's directorial Mission Mangal said that Jagan's condition is now stable and he now responding well after the surgery. Speaking to Filmfare in an interview, he said, "Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now.”

Actor Dilip Tahil who worked in Mission Mangal also rushed to see Jagan in hospital. Actor Sanjay Kapoor also wished a speedy recovery for the director.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News