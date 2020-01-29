Akshay Kumar extends helping hand to Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti, pays for his medical expenses

Akshay Kumar is reportedly paying all the medical expenses of Jagan Shakti

Actor Akshay Kumar has come forward to help Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti who was rushed to on January 25 after losing consciousness at a party. Jagan is getting treated for a blot clot in his brain and Akshay extending his hands for help is reportedly paying of Jagan's medical expenses. A source speaking to Hindustan Times said, "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses.”

Filmmaker R. Balki who produced Jagan Shakti's directorial Mission Mangal said that Jagan's condition is now stable and he now responding well after the surgery. Speaking to Filmfare in an interview, he said, "Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now.”

Actor Dilip Tahil who worked in Mission Mangal also rushed to see Jagan in hospital. Actor Sanjay Kapoor also wished a speedy recovery for the director.