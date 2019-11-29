Akshay Kumar expresses shock on Hyderabad murder: We seem to be losing it as society

Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar expresses shock on Hyderabad murder

Superstar Akshay Kumar has expressed outrage over the killing of a veterinary doctor after being allegedly raped in Hyderabad, saying the moral fabric of the society is being reduced to pieces.

Akshay took to Twitter to share his views on the case, calling for stricter laws to combat the rising number of crimes against women in the country. "We seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!" he tweeted.

The burnt body of the 27-year-old woman veterinarian was noticed by some passers-by, who alerted police. Four people are being questioned by the police in connection with the incident.

Marjaavaan actress Rakul Preet Singh also expressed disgust over the incident. "I don’t even know how to react about the incident. Its high time we as a nation instill fear in people’s minds so no one dares to even think about committing a crime so horrific," she tweeted.

On the related note, Akshay Kumar has always been very expression about his concerns over the issues in society. From the families of soldiers who lost their lives on battlefield to women safety, the actor has always tried to help the society with his actions.

On the professional front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his next film Good Newwz in which he will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is main roles and revolves around the goof up during IVF process of two families. It will hit the screens on 27th December, 2019.

