Akshay Kumar enjoys game of volleyball with 'bravehearts' on Army Day | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR123 A still from Akshay Kumar starrer Holiday

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has always sung praise for the Indian Army and their selfless service for the people. On the occasion of Army Day on Friday, the actor shared a video playing a volleyball match with the "bravehearts." The 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty,' actor treated fans with a short clip of the volley ball session with the Army officials on Instagram. and revealed through a short note that the volleyball match was a warm up to a marathon that he had gone to flag off.

"Had the pleasure of meeting some of our bravehearts today to flag off a marathon on the occasion of #ArmyDay and what better way to warm up than a quick game of volleyball," Kumar wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army -- Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Talking about Bollywood front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. A few days ago, the actor treated fans to his first look of the flick. He will be seen in a never before avatar in the movie. Sharing the look Akshay Kumar wrote, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."

The flick which will be headlined by Akshay Kumar is directed by Farhad Samji, and will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pankaj Tripathi. Arshad will be seen playing a friend of Bachchan Pandey. "It’s a first time pairing for the actors. His (Arshad) track is integral to the narrative, with multiple shades and a special look," the makers said in a statement.

Bachchan Pandey was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, however, it had to be postponed due to the lockdown.