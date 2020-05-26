Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn lauds Sonu Sood's efforts of sending migrant workers home amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly for sending migrant workers back to their homes safely amid the COVID-19 crisis. He has been organizing buses after obtaining permission from the various state governments for the laborers who are left stranded. After getting a heads up from Union minister Smriti Irani and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, his efforts are now being lauded by 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior' actor Ajay Devgn who took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu @SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe."

Have a look at Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu 🙏@SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 26, 2020

Previously the Indian cricketer tweeted, "A big salute to you @SonuSood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes." Sonu responded and wrote, "Thank u so much my brother. India knows when @SDhawan25 is at cease “WE ARE HOME”. I promise, I will stay at this crease till the end and make sure that every migrant will say WE ARE HOME"

Thank u so much my brother.❣️India knows when @SDhawan25 is at cease “WE ARE HOME”. I promise, I will stay at this crease till the end and make sure that every migrant will say “ WE ARE HOME “ ❤️ https://t.co/WhRNkjg7cb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 26, 2020

Smriti Irani also praised him and tweeted, "I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still thank you for helping those in need."

I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still 🙏thank you for helping those in need🙏🙏 https://t.co/JcpoZRIr8M — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2020

Sonu has sent over 12,000 migrants back to their homes in the past few days and is continuing to arrange more buses for them. Recently, the actor organised transport for migrant workers of UP and Bihar and bid them goodbye. There is absolutely no stopping for him as he has been on the field for more than 20 hours and is now also helping more migrants stuck in different parts to go back to their homes in association with Neeti Goel as a part of a drive that they called GHAR BHEJO.

Bollywood actor @SonuSood sends migrant workers back to their houses in the states of UP & Bihar amid #COVIDー19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/okBp14ysfK — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) May 24, 2020

Sonu told IndiaTV, "These workers have names, we keep calling them migrants...they made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes? Every step they take on the highway, wouldn't they be thinking that we did so much and built the country over so many years, and we have been forced to do this. It is very important I think everyone has to come forward. You are answerable as a human being, please come out and help all you can to ensure that every single of them reaches their home."

He has given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces and has donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. In addition to this, the actor has been providing food to migrants.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage