Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rare throwback pictures from old photoshoot spell magic. Seen Yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ASHLEY_REBELLO Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rare throwback pictures from old photoshoot spells magic. Seen Yet?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered to be one of the most beautiful woman in the world. The Bollywood actress and former beauty queen is blessed with stunning looks and, even at 46-years-old, Aishwarya can give anyone a run for their money. Now, top designer Ashley Rebello has shared a couple of Aishwarya Rai's throwback pictures from old photoshoot and, fans can't get enough of her gorgeousness.

Channeling her inner Greek beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed like a true diva in one of the pictures."The beauty at her early years, 15 years back with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb All 3 styled and designed by me", Ashley Rebello wrote while sharing the picture.

In another picture, the Devdas actress looks nothing less than a Goddess.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The futuristic look is simplt eye-catching.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Recently, a video featuring on-set shots of Aishwarya in her early Bollywood days, from a film that was never completed, made rounds of social media.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film "Fanney Khan", co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film.

