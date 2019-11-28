Aishwarya Rai Bachchan features on French workbook cover, see pic

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's face now adorns the cover of a French workbook used to teach English to high school students, through world history and popular culture. The 2019 edition of "Fireworks Workbook" features pictures of many wonders of the world. Aishwarya apart, Taj Mahal is another pride of India that also features on the cover.
Not only does the workbook feature the former Miss World's mugshot on the cover, it also has questions on the actress, in a chapter titled "Nollywood and Bollywood". The chapter also has questions on Priyanka Chopra, also a former Miss World who has crossed over from Bollywood and Hollywood.
View this post on Instagram
@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb is featured on the cover of the 2019 edition of the Fireworks Workbook, a French program that is used to teach French High School 🏫 students English through world history & popular culture. Anglais 1re Fireworks : Manuel élève Broché. (Cover + 4 pages of text inside) Available on @amazon and on the publishers website 👉📸: @lelivrescolaire #aishwaryarai #aishwaryaraibachchan #aish #aishwarya #ash #fireworks #fireworksworkbook . . #ايشواريا_راي_مجلات_و_مواقع #انجازات_ايشواريا_راي . #الديفا #ايشواريا_راي على غلاف Fireworks Workbook إصدار 2019 ، وهو برنامج فرنسي يستخدم لتعليم طلاب المدارس الثانوية الفرنسية اللغة الإنجليزية من خلال تاريخ العالم والثقافة الشعبية. 1r: Manuel élève Broché. المستوى تم وضع #ايشواريا على (الغلاف + 4 صفحات على شكل نص) كل شيئ متاح على موقع amazon وعلى موقع الناشرين 👉 : @ lelivrescolaire . #فخر_الهند لا قبلها و لا بعدها ؛ تركوا كل نجوم بوليود و اختاروها هي فقط كشخصية يتعرف عليها الطلاب الفرنسين 😌 ، دائما أقول أن الغرب فقط يعرفون قيمتها 🙌 . في صفحات الكتاب عرفوها من تكون و ذكروا بعض من أهم أفلامها أولهم #ديفداس🥰 و أيضا فيلمها #غورو الذي هو من اخراج #ماني_راتنام 😍 صدقوني هذا الراتنام أب الإخراج و الابداع حماسي كله لفيلم #بونيين_سيلفان 😍🔥 . إيشواريا تخلد في الكتب و الكلام الفارغ تركته لبزران #بوليود
On the work front, Aishwarya recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie's titular character in the movie "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", which released in India last month.
More
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page