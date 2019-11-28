Image Source : INSTGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan features on French workbook cover, see pic

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's face now adorns the cover of a French workbook used to teach English to high school students, through world history and popular culture. The 2019 edition of "Fireworks Workbook" features pictures of many wonders of the world. Aishwarya apart, Taj Mahal is another pride of India that also features on the cover.

Not only does the workbook feature the former Miss World's mugshot on the cover, it also has questions on the actress, in a chapter titled "Nollywood and Bollywood". The chapter also has questions on Priyanka Chopra, also a former Miss World who has crossed over from Bollywood and Hollywood.

On the work front, Aishwarya recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie's titular character in the movie "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil", which released in India last month.

