Ahead of International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty Kundra lists benefits of Parsva Sukhasana; watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA Ahead of International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty Kundra lists benefits of Parsva Sukhasana

The world will celebrate International Yoga day on June 21. Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared an asana on Instagram that would help relieve pent up stress and anxiety. In her new video, Shilpa performs the Parsva Sukhasana."Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one's overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back," she write with the clip.

"Take some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind and body just go with the flow. A calm and composed mind and body can deal with a lot more than we can think of. Tag a friend who should start this ritual right away!" the actress suggested.

Shilpa's fitness video has definitely given social media users a dose of motivation. "This is amazing. Will try to do this," a fan commented. "Thank you for sharing this Shilpa. I will try to practice this asana," another user wrote.

The actress is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the upcoming film "Hungama 2" which also stars Paresh Rawal and and Meezaan Jaaferi. She also has "Nikamma" in the pipeline.

-with ANI inputs