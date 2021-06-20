Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Ahead of International Yoga Day Kangana Ranaut reveals how she inspired her family to start yoga

Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Sunday to share the story of how she inspired her family to start practicing Yoga. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kangana shared photographs of her parents performing Yoga "asanas".

The actress wrote: "Tomorrow is #internationalyogaday I am gonna share my Yoga stories, every one knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time."

Talking about how her mother began Yoga, the actress wrote: "Few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes, thyroid and high level of cholesterol (600). Doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage, I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can't let them open your heart. She trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit. Today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family."

Talking about her father's journey, Kangana shared: "With excessive walking Papa had damaged his knees that time I got an opportunity and converted him to an ardent practitioner of Yoga. He even jogs now. Today I can say with proud that biggest gift that I gave to my family is Yoga."

"A happy family is not something you get automatically, you need to work hard for it. Every morning I call them and ask only one question, Yoga kiya!! today they sent these pictures to me from this morning practice in their house in Mandi (Himachal)," she further wrote.

Kangana also posted a question for her fans. At the end of the post, she asked: "How are you investing in your family?"

In a separate post, the actress also revealed how she encouraged her brother Aksht to start doing Yoga after he suffered a massive accident while playing football.

She wrote, "Aksht is a passionate football player, he was the most difficult to convince, for years every time I suggested that he should try yoga, he would simply say ,” I will do anything for you but not yoga please “ I think he found it girlie , he never said it but I got a feeling he felt it’s not for boys …The rigidity against yoga was so much that I knew there is nothing I could do to make him understand the importance of yogic sciences and the vastness of this subject….Few years ago he had a massive accident on football ground, when he tried to kick the ball another player fell on his ankle breaking the ankle bone and ligament both.

Doctors told him he will never be able to jog or run forget playing soccer again ….After his plaster was removed my Yoga teacher Surya Narayan sir promised him he will be back in football ground in one year if he does Yoga and there his incredible journey started, well he was back on football ground playing soccer better than ever within six months….Not only he cured his ankle he also became an expert in power yoga which no one else practices in our family…As you can see in this picture he he is mastering Mayur Aasna …. Very few can do….Now if he is busy he does not mind skipping soccer for weeks but Yoga is a daily routine …"

"On his last birthday I gifted him inner engineering from @isha.foundation under @sadhguru supervision he learned. Shambhavi Mahamudra which marked his journey in to more subtler aspects of yoga, I feel so proud of his growth and determination…Are you guiding those who are younger than you ?", she added.

On the professional front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her multilingual biographical film "Thalaivi" which was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the movie is about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and was gearing to release theatrically on April 23.

The National Award-winning actress will also be seen in movies "Tejas" and actioner "Dhaakad", while "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and a film on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi are in the pipeline.