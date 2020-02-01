After Sunny Leone, Ranbir Kapoor spotted in mask amid coronavirus scare

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor spotted in mask amid coronavirus scare

There have been no cases of coronavirus recorded in Mumbai yet, but a few Bollywood actors are taking no chances. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Leone have been spotted at the airport recently, with their faces covered in masks. Ranbir was clicked with his mask on at Mumbai airport by paparazzi. He was sporting a T-shirt and khakis, and he completed the look with a cool cap and shades. When paps asked him about the mask, he said, “Soon everyone will wear it.”

The Sanju star isn't the only actor who is travelling around in masks. In a video going viral on the internet Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are seen at Mumbai airport, refusing to pose for a selfie with a fan. Ultimately, she obliged but not before putting on her mask. Later she also shared a photo with her husband in which they are seen sporting a mask. She captioned the photo saying, "Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe."

On the other hand, Daniel wrote, "Team that stays safe is a team that keeps moving together !!!! Don’t be a fool and think you are to smart to get infected!!!! Read and educate yourselves. Waiting for the India Ministry of Health to mandate airport and government workers to practice safety and help educate people !!!"

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency after the death toll in China rose to 213 on Friday, with 9,692 confirmed cases in the country's 31 provincial-level regions.

