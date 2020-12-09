After suffering brain stroke, Rahul Roy to play stroke victim in new film titled Stroke

Image Source : TWITTER/RAMANATHAN KRISHNAN Rahul Roy to play stroke victim in new film titled Stroke

Recently, Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his forthcoming film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil. The actor was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he was undergoing treatment. Now, the actor has recovered a lot and has returned home where he is undergoing his speech therapy. Going by the latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, Rahul will be seen playing the role of a stroke victim in his next film titled Stroke.

Director Nitin Kumar Gupta, who was taking care of the medical expenses of the actor, recently told Mumbai Mirror that he is planning to make a film Stroke which will merge reality and fiction. He said, "This will be his first release after the stroke and while other producers might be hesitant to work with him for a while, I plan to launch my next with him in February. It’s a murder mystery titled Stroke. Coincidentally, the film’s protagonist, played by Rahul, witnesses a murder but is unable to name the murderer because he has suffered a stroke. We are mixing reality with fiction."

Rahul Roy on Monday shared a health update saying he is recovering and will be back to work soon. He thanked fans for their love and prayers. "I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all -- Rahul Roy," the 52-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

He posted a video along with his note, where he can be seen standing with his sister's support. The video has been shared from Nanavati Hospital where the actor is currently admitted. In the video, the actor's sister thanked his fans and followers on social media for their love and prayers for her brother.

"He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family, from my other brother Rohit also from Canada. Thanks a lot for being with us for the entire family. It's been a great support to see how much you love our brother. Thank you so much," she said.

Talking about LAC, producer Nivedita Basu said, "Rahul has been a close friend of the director and he was the first one on the project. Kargil had extreme weather conditions and they had gone up to -12°C and -13°C, so it was just a matter of time when someone would have succumbed to the cold, and I think that’s exactly what happened with Rahul. His one day of the shoot was still left but when we got to know about him, we told Nitin that we need to get him out."

